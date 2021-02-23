In today’s recent session, 1,297,636 shares of the Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALNA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.7, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.92 Million. ALNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.39, offering almost -99.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.525, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.12% since then. We note from Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALNA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA): Trading Information Today

Although ALNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.11 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.181 over the last five days. On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -24.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.88% of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 42.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.94%. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.45% of the shares, which is about 4Million shares worth $5.12 Million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 8.7% or 3.33 Million shares worth $4.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 848640 shares worth $1.09 Million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 188.88 Thousand shares worth around $279.54 Thousand, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.