In the last trading session, 1,273,284 shares of the AirNet Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:ANTE) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around -$0.82 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.21 Million. ANTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost -29.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.22% since then. We note from AirNet Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 Million.

AirNet Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ANTE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AirNet Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE): Trading Information

Although ANTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.94- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.3442 over the last five days. On the other hand, AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) is 1.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 25.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 544.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANTE is forecast to be at a low of $34.5 and a high of $34.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +544.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 544.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8%. AirNet Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.32% of AirNet Technology Inc. shares, and 4.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.55%. AirNet Technology Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.89% of the shares, which is about 363.01 Thousand shares worth $333.97 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.48% or 60.33 Thousand shares worth $55.51 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.