In the last trading session, 2,567,915 shares of the Agora, Inc.(NASDAQ:API) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.95, and it changed around -$19.13 or -0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.83 Billion. API currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.96, offering almost -45.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.44% since then. We note from Agora, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 Million.

Agora, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended API as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Agora, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API): Trading Information

Although API has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $114.9 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 1% year-to-date, but still down -0.2562 over the last five days. On the other hand, Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is 0.7% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -33.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that API is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $64.98. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -17.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agora, Inc. (API) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Agora, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -56.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.7% per year for the next five years.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Agora, Inc. shares, and 19.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.19%. Agora, Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.42% of the shares, which is about 2Million shares worth $85.86 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.07% or 1.59 Million shares worth $62.76 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.