In the last trading session, 6,125,367 shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.(NYSE:UAVS) were traded, and its beta was 4.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.3, and it changed around -$1.02 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $546.86 Million. UAVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.68, offering almost -90.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 97.96% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.58 Million.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UAVS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS): Trading Information

Although UAVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.75 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.3673 over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4779.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAVS is forecast to be at a low of $453.75 and a high of $453.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +4779.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4779.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.1%. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.12% of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. shares, and 3.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.47%. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 833.52 Thousand shares worth $5Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.4% or 821.55 Thousand shares worth $1.87 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.