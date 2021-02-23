In today’s recent session, 2,599,784 shares of the Affirm Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:AFRM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.09, and it changed around -$4.74 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.72 Billion. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.9, offering almost -46.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $90.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.07% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.56 Million.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 35.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $108 and a high of $160. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.