In the last trading session, 26,319,587 shares of the Acasti Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ:ACST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.91 Million. ACST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.22, offering almost -45.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.76% since then. We note from Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.58 Million.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACST as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST): Trading Information

Although ACST has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.14 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.58% year-to-date, but still down -0.1864 over the last five days. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -70.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACST is forecast to be at a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -70.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 30.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.64% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, and 1.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.81%. Acasti Pharma Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.23% of the shares, which is about 1.92 Million shares worth $625.3 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.18% or 283.8 Thousand shares worth $56.82 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.