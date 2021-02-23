In the last trading session, 7,222,388 shares of the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:NMTR) were traded, and its beta was -3.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.9, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $386.46 Million. NMTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.26, offering almost -18.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.53% since then. We note from 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.11 Million.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NMTR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR): Trading Information

Although NMTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.26 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.0355 over the last five days. On the other hand, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) is 0.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 150% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMTR is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.2%. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.73% of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. shares, and 21.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.25%. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 17.11% of the shares, which is about 25.72 Million shares worth $20.96 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.02% or 3.04 Million shares worth $2.61 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.