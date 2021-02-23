In the last trading session, 1,717,628 shares of the 180 Life Sciences Corp.(NASDAQ:ATNF) were traded, and its beta was -0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.8, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $103.24 Million. ATNF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.5, offering almost -139.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.42% since then. We note from 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 Million.

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ATNF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF): Trading Information

Instantly ATNF has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.67- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.76% year-to-date, but still down -0.2857 over the last five days. On the other hand, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 298.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 171.41 day(s).

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 180 Life Sciences Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -130.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.