In today’s recent session, 1,758,743 shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.(NASDAQ:YQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.97, and it changed around -$1.79 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.65 Billion. YQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.93, offering almost -71.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.42% since then. We note from 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 Million.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YQ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -73.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 0% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.57% of the shares, which is about 6.02 Million shares worth $77.16 Million.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with 2.75% or 4.64 Million shares worth $59.48 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.