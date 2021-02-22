In the last trading session, 2,098,636 shares of the ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZIOP) were traded, and its beta was 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11 Billion. ZIOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.95, offering almost -15.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.12% since then. We note from ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 Million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZIOP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP): Trading Information

Instantly ZIOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.48- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0542 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.93, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIOP is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.4%. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -173.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.56% of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares, and 55.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.06%. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. stock is held by 205 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 18.56 Million shares worth $46.77 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.13% or 15.28 Million shares worth $38.51 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.