In today’s recent session, 2,810,803 shares of the XL Fleet Corp.(NYSE:XL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.72, and it changed around -$0.85 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.2 Billion. XL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -109.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.18% since then. We note from XL Fleet Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.32 Million.

XL Fleet Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL): Trading Information Today

Although XL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.20 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.1717 over the last five days. On the other hand, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XL is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +79.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 79.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.09 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect XL Fleet Corp. to make $3.64 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.33%. XL Fleet Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.9% per year for the next five years.