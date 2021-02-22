In the last trading session, 1,153,521 shares of the Xiaobai Maimai Inc.(NASDAQ:HX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.84, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.66 Million. HX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.44, offering almost -161.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.765, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.06% since then. We note from Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.31 Million.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX): Trading Information

Instantly HX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.30- on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.0216 over the last five days. On the other hand, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 216.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HX is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +216.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 216.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares, and 2.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.73%. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.35% of the shares, which is about 411.09 Thousand shares worth $1.02 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.03% or 5.99 Thousand shares worth $8.86 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.