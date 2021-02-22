In the last trading session, 1,113,729 shares of the TDH Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.6, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.06 Million. PETZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.52, offering almost -303.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.56% since then. We note from TDH Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.77 Million.

TDH Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PETZ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ): Trading Information

Although PETZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.52 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 75.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.4694 over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 0.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. TDH Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.9% of TDH Holdings, Inc. shares, and 0.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.76%. TDH Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.3% of the shares, which is about 136.4 Thousand shares worth $252.34 Thousand.

Gateway Advisory, with 0.17% or 78.67 Thousand shares worth $145.55 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.