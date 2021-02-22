In today’s recent session, 1,611,371 shares of the Superior Drilling Products, Inc.(NYSE:SDPI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.02 Million. SDPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.44, offering almost -15.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.2, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84% since then. We note from Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI): Trading Information Today

Instantly SDPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.44 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0776 over the last five days. On the other hand, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.6 day(s).

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to make $2.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.6%. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -325% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.38% of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. shares, and 7.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.37%. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.92% of the shares, which is about 492.02 Thousand shares worth $297.53 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 1.4% or 359.7 Thousand shares worth $147.8 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.