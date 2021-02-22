In the last trading session, 2,151,786 shares of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNOX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.85, and it changed around $1.35 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63 Billion. NNOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.81, offering almost -66.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.38% since then. We note from Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 Million.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NNOX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNOX is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.49% of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, and 11.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.13%. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.16% of the shares, which is about 1Million shares worth $23.52 Million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 1.65% or 762Thousand shares worth $17.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.