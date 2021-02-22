In today’s recent session, 4,825,544 shares of the Luminar Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LAZR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.57, and it changed around -$2.12 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.25 Billion. LAZR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.8, offering almost -51.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.07% since then. We note from Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.04 Million.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LAZR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR): Trading Information Today

Although LAZR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.15 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1619 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAZR is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.