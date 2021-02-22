In today’s recent session, 1,739,447 shares of the LightPath Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPTH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.32, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.93 Million. LPTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.45, offering almost -26.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.94% since then. We note from LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 956.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 674.04 Million.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LPTH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LightPath Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH): Trading Information Today

Instantly LPTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.70- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0214 over the last five days. On the other hand, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 324.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPTH is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +27.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.5%. LightPath Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.31% of LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares, and 24.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.18%. LightPath Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 1.37 Million shares worth $5.36 Million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 4.86% or 1.27 Million shares worth $4.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.