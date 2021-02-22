In the last trading session, 12,684,856 shares of the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:DFFN) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.32, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.42 Million. DFFN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -40.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.06% since then. We note from Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.55 Million.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DFFN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN): Trading Information

Although DFFN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.85 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still down -0.0149 over the last five days. On the other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 763.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 116.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DFFN is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.9%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 10.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.73%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.43% of the shares, which is about 2.83 Million shares worth $2.25 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.3% or 830.47 Thousand shares worth $660.22 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.