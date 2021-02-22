In the last trading session, 1,394,285 shares of the China Pharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.59 Million. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.4, offering almost -26.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.17% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CPHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI): Trading Information

Although CPHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.31 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.0374 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is 0.6% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 116.2 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 58.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 305.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +305.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 305.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.1%. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -92.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.66% of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. shares, and 2.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.93%. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 793.88 Thousand shares worth $353.91 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.52% or 235Thousand shares worth $85.73 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.