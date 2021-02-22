In the last trading session, 51,873,922 shares of the Canaan Inc.(NASDAQ:CAN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.79, and it changed around $7.46 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.88 Billion. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.78, offering almost -3.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.9% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.85 Million.

Canaan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CAN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN): Trading Information

Instantly CAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 43.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.78 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.18% year-to-date, but still up 1.3277 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 4.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canaan Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -945% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 7.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.2%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 2.28 Million shares worth $13.5 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.88% or 1.18 Million shares worth $2.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.