In today’s recent session, 1,609,172 shares of the Aehr Test Systems(NASDAQ:AEHR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.7 Million. AEHR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.6, offering almost -8.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.87% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 552.48 Million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR): Trading Information Today

Instantly AEHR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.60- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.0863 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 157.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26%. Aehr Test Systems earnings are expected to increase by 47.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.22% of Aehr Test Systems shares, and 24.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.01%. Aehr Test Systems stock is held by 28 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.08% of the shares, which is about 1.9 Million shares worth $2.64 Million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 4.46% or 1.05 Million shares worth $2.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.