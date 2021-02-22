In the last trading session, 1,070,824 shares of the 500.com Limited(NYSE:WBAI) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.09, and it changed around $1.46 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12 Billion. WBAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -34.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.38% since then. We note from 500.com Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

500.com Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WBAI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 500.com Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI): Trading Information

Instantly WBAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.00 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.9% year-to-date, but still up 0.3414 over the last five days. On the other hand, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) is 1.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

500.com Limited (WBAI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.2%. 500.com Limited earnings are expected to increase by 65.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.56% of 500.com Limited shares, and 9.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.49%. 500.com Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.4% of the shares, which is about 3.5 Million shares worth $10.51 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.87% or 268.43 Thousand shares worth $805.28 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.