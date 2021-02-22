In today’s recent session, 3,799,669 shares of the Western Copper and Gold Corporation(NYSE:WRN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $246.18 Million. WRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.9211, offering almost -4.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.15% since then. We note from Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.96 Million.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WRN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN): Trading Information Today

Instantly WRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.92 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.3467 over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) is 0.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 310.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.07, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.95 and a high of $2.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.62% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares, and 13.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.56%. Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock is held by 28 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.53% of the shares, which is about 7.5 Million shares worth $9.23 Million.

Claret Asset Management Corp, with 2.73% or 3.7 Million shares worth $4.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.