In the last trading session, 2,178,494 shares of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:VYNE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.6, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $441.41 Million. VYNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.56, offering almost -139.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.49% since then. We note from VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 Million.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VYNE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE): Trading Information

Instantly VYNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.20 on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.1917 over the last five days. On the other hand, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 155.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYNE is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +365.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -30.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.