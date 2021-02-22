In the last trading session, 1,504,786 shares of the Viveve Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIVE) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.53 Million. VIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.4, offering almost -246.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.99% since then. We note from Viveve Medical, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.9 Million.

Viveve Medical, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VIVE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Viveve Medical, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.65 for the current quarter.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE): Trading Information

Instantly VIVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.35- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.0304 over the last five days. On the other hand, Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 512.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 269.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.38, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 294.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIVE is forecast to be at a low of $10.75 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +430.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 159.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE) projections and forecasts

Viveve Medical, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.26 percent over the past six months and at a 94.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +93.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Viveve Medical, Inc. to make $1.74 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 Million and $1.3 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Viveve Medical, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 95% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Viveve Medical, Inc. shares, and 1.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.81%. Viveve Medical, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 23.32 Thousand shares worth $109.61 Thousand.

ETRADE Capital Management LLC, with 0.02% or 4.62 Thousand shares worth $24.14 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.