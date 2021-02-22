In the last trading session, 2,365,363 shares of the Venus Concept Inc.(NASDAQ:VERO) were traded, and its beta was 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.33, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $178.33 Million. VERO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.875, offering almost -166.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.95% since then. We note from Venus Concept Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Venus Concept Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VERO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Venus Concept Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO): Trading Information

Instantly VERO has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.39- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.2198 over the last five days. On the other hand, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 442.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 391.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 65.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERO is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +140.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) projections and forecasts

Venus Concept Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +26.14 percent over the past six months and at a 57.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +82.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.42 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. to make $20.77 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.85 Million and $14.51 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Venus Concept Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 62.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.01% of Venus Concept Inc. shares, and 58.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.89%. Venus Concept Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 23.19% of the shares, which is about 12.42 Million shares worth $28.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.7% or 912.33 Thousand shares worth $1.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.