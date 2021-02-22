In today’s recent session, 5,391,008 shares of the Velodyne Lidar, Inc.(NASDAQ:VLDR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.02, and it changed around -$2.09 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.23 Billion. VLDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.5, offering almost -70.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.11% since then. We note from Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.42 Million.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VLDR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR): Trading Information Today

Although VLDR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.00 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.1737 over the last five days. On the other hand, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 55.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLDR is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -439.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.