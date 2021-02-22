In the last trading session, 4,427,339 shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc.(NASDAQ:VBIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $893.18 Million. VBIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -87.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.3% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.88 Million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV): Trading Information

Instantly VBIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.19- on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.0911 over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 76.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBIV is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +143.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.6%. VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.48% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 57.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.9%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 22.74% of the shares, which is about 55.04 Million shares worth $157.42 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.67% or 18.56 Million shares worth $53.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.