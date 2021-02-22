In today’s recent session, 4,210,068 shares of the Uranium Energy Corp.(NYSE:UEC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.5, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.66 Million. UEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -2.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.3 Million.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC): Trading Information Today

Although UEC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.56- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.1106 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.36, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $1.7 and a high of $3.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.6%. Uranium Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 18.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.19% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares, and 27.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.74%. Uranium Energy Corp. stock is held by 125 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 13.36 Million shares worth $23.51 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.45% or 8.86 Million shares worth $8.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.