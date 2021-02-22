In the last trading session, 2,590,420 shares of the Tuniu Corporation(NASDAQ:TOUR) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.07, and it changed around $0.8 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $502.11 Million. TOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.51, offering almost -10.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.725, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.19% since then. We note from Tuniu Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 Million.

Tuniu Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOUR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tuniu Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR): Trading Information

Instantly TOUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.19- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.1369 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 0.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.95 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuniu Corporation to make $5.07 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $64.13 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -61.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.5%. Tuniu Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -280.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.01% per year for the next five years.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.64% of Tuniu Corporation shares, and 10.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.91%. Tuniu Corporation stock is held by 14 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.19% of the shares, which is about 6.11 Million shares worth $7.2 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.63% or 3.09 Million shares worth $3.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.