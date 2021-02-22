In the last trading session, 1,960,801 shares of the Teradata Corporation(NYSE:TDC) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.58, and it changed around -$0.74 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.09 Billion. TDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.58, offering almost -27.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.17% since then. We note from Teradata Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.3 Million.

Teradata Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TDC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Teradata Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC): Trading Information

Although TDC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $50.50 on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.0043 over the last five days. On the other hand, Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) is 0.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.36, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -24.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDC is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) projections and forecasts

Teradata Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +89.74 percent over the past six months and at a 20.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $448.84 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Teradata Corporation to make $469.11 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $434Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.7%. Teradata Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -188.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19% per year for the next five years.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.87% of Teradata Corporation shares, and 105.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.44%. Teradata Corporation stock is held by 416 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.47% of the shares, which is about 13.63 Million shares worth $306.29 Million.

Wellington Management Company, LLP, with 12.02% or 13.13 Million shares worth $298.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.