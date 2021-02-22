In the last trading session, 1,537,624 shares of the TD Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around -$0.26 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.5 Million. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -62.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.42% since then. We note from TD Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

TD Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG): Trading Information

Although GLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.77- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still up 0.1762 over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 32.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2329.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLG is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2329.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2329.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.3%. TD Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -76.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.27% of TD Holdings, Inc. shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.42%. TD Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 66.27 Thousand shares worth $168.33 Thousand.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.08% or 60.67 Thousand shares worth $154.09 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.