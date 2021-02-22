In the last trading session, 1,841,305 shares of the Sypris Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:SYPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.48, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.18 Million. SYPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.9, offering almost -12.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.48% since then. We note from Sypris Solutions, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 873.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550.92 Million.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SYPR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sypris Solutions, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR): Trading Information

Instantly SYPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.59- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.1154 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) is 0.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -64.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYPR is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -64.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sypris Solutions, Inc. to make $20Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.56 Million and $25Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.5%. Sypris Solutions, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8% per year for the next five years.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.18% of Sypris Solutions, Inc. shares, and 6.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.47%. Sypris Solutions, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 1.09 Million shares worth $1.66 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.59% or 126.41 Thousand shares worth $140.31 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.