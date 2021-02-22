In today’s recent session, 5,273,830 shares of the SunLink Health Systems, Inc.(NYSE:SSY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.46 Million. SSY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.29, offering almost -24.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.27% since then. We note from SunLink Health Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.52 Million.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY): Trading Information Today

Instantly SSY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.29- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.2152 over the last five days. On the other hand, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) is 0.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.5%. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.08% of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. shares, and 32.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.42%. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.89% of the shares, which is about 613.58 Thousand shares worth $582.9 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.67% or 322.25 Thousand shares worth $409.25 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.