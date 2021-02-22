In today’s recent session, 7,796,675 shares of the Southwestern Energy Company(NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.37, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.94 Billion. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.69, offering almost -7.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.74% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.66 Million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN): Trading Information Today

Instantly SWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.69- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.0046 over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) projections and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.88 percent over the past six months and at a -39.34% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -27%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -22.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $701.11 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $814.51 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $745Million and $592Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.9%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by 77.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 93.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.26%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 363 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.52% of the shares, which is about 100.02 Million shares worth $298.05 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.37% or 87.02 Million shares worth $259.32 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.