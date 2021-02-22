In the last trading session, 1,852,971 shares of the Socket Mobile, Inc.(NASDAQ:SCKT) were traded, and its beta was 2.1. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.22, and it changed around -$1.57 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.3 Million. SCKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -186.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.78% since then. We note from Socket Mobile, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.61 Million.

Socket Mobile, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SCKT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Socket Mobile, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT): Trading Information

Although SCKT has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.00 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 65.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.13% year-to-date, but still up 3.1849 over the last five days. On the other hand, Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) is 3.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -67.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCKT is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -67.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.9%. Socket Mobile, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 149.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.28% of Socket Mobile, Inc. shares, and 3.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.18%. Socket Mobile, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.85% of the shares, which is about 112.6 Thousand shares worth $267.99 Thousand.

CSS LLC, with 0.92% or 55.86 Thousand shares worth $70.94 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.