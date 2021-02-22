In the last trading session, 1,226,664 shares of the NeuroMetrix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NURO) were traded, and its beta was 3. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.63, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.58 Million. NURO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.2, offering almost -33.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.51% since then. We note from NeuroMetrix, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 454.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NURO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NeuroMetrix, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO): Trading Information

Instantly NURO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.20- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.0693 over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 979.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NURO is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +979.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 979.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.3%. NeuroMetrix, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1% of NeuroMetrix, Inc. shares, and 1.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.59%. NeuroMetrix, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Wedbush Securities Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.92% of the shares, which is about 34.84 Thousand shares worth $59.23 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.42% or 15.95 Thousand shares worth $27.11 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.