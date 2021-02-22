In the last trading session, 23,500,693 shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNDM) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.87, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.45 Billion. NNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.89, offering almost -28.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.32% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.94 Million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM): Trading Information

Instantly NNDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.14 on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.52% year-to-date, but still down -0.1034 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -27.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -27.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 71.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 6.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.51%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Group One Trading, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.86% of the shares, which is about 1.68 Million shares worth $15.26 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 10% or 994.73 Thousand shares worth $9.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.