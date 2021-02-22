In the last trading session, 21,335,978 shares of the iBio, Inc.(NYSE:IBIO) were traded, and its beta was -5.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $429.86 Million. IBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -274.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.93% since then. We note from iBio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.03 Million.

iBio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IBIO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. iBio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO): Trading Information

Although IBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.5 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.9% year-to-date, but still down -0.1496 over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBIO is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8%. iBio, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 35.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of iBio, Inc. shares, and 8.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.17%. iBio, Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.36% of the shares, which is about 11.58 Million shares worth $12.15 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.47% or 2.68 Million shares worth $5.43 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.