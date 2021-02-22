In the last trading session, 1,164,832 shares of the ENGlobal Corporation(NASDAQ:ENG) were traded, and its beta was 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.23, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $171.66 Million. ENG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.4, offering almost -50.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.62% since then. We note from ENGlobal Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.74 Million.

ENGlobal Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ENG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ENGlobal Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG): Trading Information

Instantly ENG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.36- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.2412 over the last five days. On the other hand, ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -43.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENG is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -43.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.6%. ENGlobal Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 74.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.54% of ENGlobal Corporation shares, and 23.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.05%. ENGlobal Corporation stock is held by 24 institutions, with Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.84% of the shares, which is about 1.06 Million shares worth $910.02 Thousand.

Essex Investment Management Co Inc, with 2.23% or 613.25 Thousand shares worth $526.78 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.