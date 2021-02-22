In today’s recent session, 2,858,399 shares of the Cronos Group Inc.(NASDAQ:CRON) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.93, and it changed around -$0.37 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.23 Billion. CRON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.83, offering almost -32.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.47% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.9 Million.

Cronos Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CRON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON): Trading Information Today

Although CRON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.47 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.71% year-to-date, but still down -0.0321 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.88, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -42.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRON is forecast to be at a low of $3.8 and a high of $12.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +4.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cronos Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.22% of Cronos Group Inc. shares, and 14.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.76%. Cronos Group Inc. stock is held by 320 institutions, with Chescapmanager LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.46% of the shares, which is about 8.87 Million shares worth $44.46 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.03% or 7.32 Million shares worth $36.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.