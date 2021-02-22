In the last trading session, 1,023,046 shares of the SCWorx Corp.(NASDAQ:WORX) were traded, and its beta was 4.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.82 Million. WORX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.88, offering almost -447.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.24% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 Million.

SCWorx Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WORX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX): Trading Information

Instantly WORX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.08- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0837 over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 870.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 286.46 day(s).

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. SCWorx Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 61.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.08% of SCWorx Corp. shares, and 1.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.3%. SCWorx Corp. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 122.84 Thousand shares worth $165.84 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.81% or 80.2 Thousand shares worth $121.51 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.