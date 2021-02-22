In the last trading session, 1,255,888 shares of the Retractable Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:RVP) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.42, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $589.09 Million. RVP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.5, offering almost -23.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.43% since then. We note from Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 Million.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RVP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Retractable Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP): Trading Information

Although RVP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.01 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still down -0.0006 over the last five days. On the other hand, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.3%. Retractable Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 219.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.62% of Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares, and 22.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.54%. Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.04% of the shares, which is about 1Million shares worth $10.77 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.02% or 999.2 Thousand shares worth $10.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.