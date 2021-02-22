In the last trading session, 8,200,323 shares of the ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:RETO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.48 Million. RETO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.92, offering almost -62.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.58% since then. We note from ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RETO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO): Trading Information

Although RETO has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.35 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.0923 over the last five days. On the other hand, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 39.32 day(s).

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -565% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.27% of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. shares, and 1.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.3%. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 205.5 Thousand shares worth $136.56 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.35% or 83.38 Thousand shares worth $41.69 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.