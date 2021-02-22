In today’s recent session, 9,784,913 shares of the RealNetworks, Inc.(NASDAQ:RNWK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.98, and it changed around $1.43 or 0.4% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.64 Million. RNWK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.24, offering almost -5.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 93.57% since then. We note from RealNetworks, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 631.73 Million.

RealNetworks, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RNWK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RealNetworks, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK): Trading Information Today

Instantly RNWK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 40.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.91- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.1738 over the last five days. On the other hand, RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is 1.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 409.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNWK is forecast to be at a low of $6.5 and a high of $6.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +30.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.11 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RealNetworks, Inc. to make $30Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.73 Million and $31.05 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.6%. RealNetworks, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.58% of RealNetworks, Inc. shares, and 32.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.84%. RealNetworks, Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.23% of the shares, which is about 3.53 Million shares worth $4.31 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.53% or 1.73 Million shares worth $2.71 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.