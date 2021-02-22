In today’s recent session, 1,463,033 shares of the Professional Diversity Network, Inc.(NASDAQ:IPDN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.45 Million. IPDN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -38.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.09% since then. We note from Professional Diversity Network, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.29 Million.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IPDN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN): Trading Information Today

Although IPDN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.80- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.6% year-to-date, but still up 0.3893 over the last five days. On the other hand, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is 0.6% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 322.3 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 97.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 795.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPDN is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +795.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 795.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.9%. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.23% of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. shares, and 0.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.22%. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 23.33 Thousand shares worth $22.42 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.16% or 20.5 Thousand shares worth $19.7 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.