In the last trading session, 1,348,056 shares of the Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:PBTS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.67, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $259.56 Million. PBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.65, offering almost -70.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.14% since then. We note from Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.67 Million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PBTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS): Trading Information

Instantly PBTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.65- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.5972 over the last five days. On the other hand, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 1.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBTS is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -855.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.96% of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.15%. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 26.2 Thousand shares worth $61.57 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.26% or 23.95 Thousand shares worth $58.19 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.