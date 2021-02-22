In today’s recent session, 1,407,961 shares of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd.(NYSE:PLG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.79, and it changed around -$0.21 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $346.3 Million. PLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.27, offering almost -30.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.05% since then. We note from Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.9 Million.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG): Trading Information Today

Although PLG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.49- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0254 over the last five days. On the other hand, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 368.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 127.03 day(s).

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.8%. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 77.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.59% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, and 34.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.58%. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.03% of the shares, which is about 10.13 Million shares worth $20.27 Million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 13.11% or 9.47 Million shares worth $43.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.