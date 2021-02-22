In the last trading session, 1,228,055 shares of the Phoenix New Media Limited(NYSE:FENG) were traded, and its beta was 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.58 Million. FENG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -18.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.78% since then. We note from Phoenix New Media Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Phoenix New Media Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FENG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Phoenix New Media Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG): Trading Information

Instantly FENG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.65- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.86% year-to-date, but still down -0.0133 over the last five days. On the other hand, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is 0.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 208.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 152.53 day(s).

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.9%. Phoenix New Media Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.29% per year for the next five years.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.58% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares, and 23.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.57%. Phoenix New Media Limited stock is held by 36 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $2.09 Million.

International Value Advisers, LLC, with 5.11% or 1.69 Million shares worth $2.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.