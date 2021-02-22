In the last trading session, 2,133,923 shares of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.(NASDAQ:PHIO) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.69 Million. PHIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.48, offering almost -66.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.87% since then. We note from Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 Million.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PHIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO): Trading Information

Although PHIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.36- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.0776 over the last five days. On the other hand, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHIO is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 66.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.44% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, and 5.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.15%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 101.4 Thousand shares worth $272.77 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.35% or 35.93 Thousand shares worth $76.89 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.